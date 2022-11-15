Police launch Christmas present appeal to help Cambridgeshire children in need

Cambridgeshire police have launched their annual Christmas present campaign to ensure children will have something to open on December 25.

Each year, for various reasons, there are children who will wake up on Christmas Day with no presents to open.

Inspector Andy Morris, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said he was delighted to take over the appeal and thanked Inspector Ian Lombardo for his work on the campaign over the past four years.Insp Morris said: “I’m pleased to announce we can run our Christmas toy appeal this year, when the hardship faced by families is more apparent than ever.“Past appeals have been extremely well supported by the community, with more than a thousand presents being donated last year. But I appreciate that times are difficult, and this year has been tough for a lot of people. Therefore, if you are in a position where you can donate, please consider doing so.”

Some of the presents from last year's campaign

The appeal will run from today (15 November) through to Friday, 9 December, with donations being accepted at reception at either March or Wisbech Police stations.

Last year, several items were donated via online websites such as Amazon and Argos. Those who want to donate in this way should put the delivery name as “Sally Fairbrass” and send to Cambridgeshire County Council, Awdry House, Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, PE13 2JD.

People dropping off a donation at either of the stations should make sure they are sealed within a carrier bag or bin bag.

Insp Morris added: “We won’t be accepting donations any later than 9 December to ensure they can be checked over and sorted in time for delivery.

“This year we are requesting that only new items are donated and that presents are not wrapped. Second-hand electricals, such as games consoles and tablets, will be accepted if they are in working condition and can be wiped down and cleaned.”

Donations could be toys, puzzles, dolls, board games, sports equipment such as footballs, Lego, reading books, colouring books, male and female toiletry sets, or beauty sets such as nail polish and make-up. Blankets, hats, and scarves are also welcome, and these can be new or handmade.

The age ranges for donations are:

• Up to 2 years

• 3 to 5 years

• 6 to 10 years

• 11+ years

Presents for teenagers are particularly welcome as they are often in short supply. This could be toiletry sets for teenage boys and girls, sports equipment, and books.

Sally Fairbrass works for Children’s Social Care in Cambridgeshire and has helped with the appeal every year. She said: “The Christmas toy appeal is a wonderful thing to be involved with and allows as many children as possible in Fenland to have a present to open on Christmas Day.