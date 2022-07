Police launched an investigation after a body was found by a member of the public.

Lincolnshire police were called at 9.10pm last night after the body was found at a property in Dyke Drove, Bourne.

A spokesman for the force said: “At this stage we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and identity of the person involved.”

