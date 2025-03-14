Police encourage fans attending Peterborough United vs Cambridge United derby to "enjoy the match responsibly"

Peterborough United travel to face Cambridge United on Saturday (March 15, 12:30pm).

Cambridgeshire Police has encouraged fans attending Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby, between Peterborough United and Cambridge United, to do so responsibly.

The two sides will meet at The Cledara Abbey Stadium at 12:30pm on Saturday (March 15).

The match has been moved forward in kick-off time compared to Posh’s 6-1 win in November that kicked off at 3pm.

Kwame Poku celebrating scoring for Peterborough United against Cambridge United. Photo: David Lowndes.

The police have confirmed that the match was moved forward at the request of Cambridge United.

The force is set to have additional patrols throughout the city centre.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have worked closely with the club in the planning of this event to make sure it’s a safe experience for fans and the wider community.

“We have supported the club’s request for a 12.30pm kick-off as part of this planning and there will be additional patrols throughout the city centre.

“We would encourage all fans to enjoy the event responsibly.”