Police in Lincolnshire have issued an appeal to help identify a woman who was found in need of assistance in the Market Deeping area.

Officers received a call about a concern for safety for a woman at a shop in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping at around 6.45am on Thursday (June 1).

The woman is believed to be around 50 years old, and is described as white, with a shaved head. She was found wearing a pink fluffy cardigan, burgundy trousers and pink trainers.

Can you identify this woman?

She may also have been in the Horsegate area of Deeping St James at around 5.30am on Thursday morning and at that time was reported to have been wearing a pink fluffy jacket, black hoodie, trousers and pink shoes.

Police have said that they have made every attempt to identify her so they can make contact with next of kin and get her the right help, but these have been unsuccessful.

They are now asking for our local community’s help.