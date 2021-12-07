Police appeal after horse rider injured in collision

The incident happened on Ramsey Road, Warboys as 9:20am on Saturday (December 4).

The 31-year-old woman was riding along the road when a grey vehicle approached from behind and struck the back of the horse.

The horse was spooked and threw its rider, who had to be taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, while the vehicle did not stop. The horse was checked over by a vet and found to have minor injuries.