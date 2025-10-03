Police and Crime Commissioner takes on new role helping to prevent road deaths across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston has taken on a new role at the Road Safety Partnership – helping to prevent road deaths across the county.

Mr Preston – who says he has persoanlly witnessed the “trauma and heartache” of road deaths - is now Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership – the Vision Zero Board.

He brings four decades of frontline policing and policing governance experience to the role.

A spokesperson for the PCC said: “The Vision Zero Partnership is made up of statutory and non-statutory agencies who have signed up to an ambition to prevent road deaths across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and significantly reduce the severity of injuries and subsequent costs and social impacts of road traffic collisions.”

The PCC, Darryl Preston, pictured front, second from right, with VZ Board members.

The PCC took on the new role as Chair at the Partnership’s Board meeting on 29th September, where details of a new £20k Road Safety Fund were also unveiled.

The scheme will award grants of up to £3,500 to statutory organisations to help them address local road safety priorities and to support the Partnership’s work to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the county’s roads. A total of £20k will be available up to the end of March 2026.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Preston said: “I am proud to be appointed as Chair of the Vision Zero Partnership and continue our tireless efforts to eradicate serious injuries and fatalities on our roads. There are still far too many people killed or seriously injured on our roads. The consequences of reckless or poor driving can be devastating for victims, families and communities.

“As a former police officer, I have witnessed the trauma and heartache first-hand - experiences that drive my passion to make a difference. We must do everything possible to reduce the risks and hold drivers accountable for their behaviour behind the wheel.

“Improving road safety is not a goal we can achieve alone. It is a shared responsibility, and together we will make our roads safer for all.”

Road safety has remained a key focus for the Commissioner since he was first elected in 2021, having committed significant investment in education to promote a safer driving culture.

The PCC funds a Community Speed Watch Coordinator (CSO) from the Casualty Reduction Fund to oversee the Speed Watch scheme across the county and empower residents to contribute to the Partnership’s safety ambitions.

The spokesperson said: “The aim is to reduce speed in areas where there is an existing issue, and make drivers aware that excessive speed is socially unacceptable while also educating on the dangers of speeding and addressing community concerns.”

Since April this year, 11 new Speed Watch groups across the county have launched, with three more waiting for training and two groups requesting further information. To date, there are now more than 100 groups in operation across the county.

The Commissioner has also funded a Casualty Reduction Police Officer post to lead on educational and preventative road safety work across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The spokesperson added: “The PCC has also confirmed continued funding for three fleet vehicles used by the Vision Zero Specials Team to deliver roads safety awareness in speeding hotspots. By supporting education and awareness activity, the PCC firmly believes drivers are less likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.”