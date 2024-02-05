POhWER and Cambridgeshire Deaf Association to provide advocacy services for Peterborough residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough residents are to benefit from access to key information, advice and advocacy services from leading UK charity, POhWER, and local charity Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA).

The service will be available from 5 February 2024.

The two organisations will work in-partnership to provide service users with person-centred support which enables them to become more independent, be aware of and safeguard their rights, obtain information, request access to services that meet their needs, and ensure that their views, wishes, and choices are represented, understood and can be acted upon.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POhWER will be working with the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will include specialist advocacy support for people with learning disabilities and/or autism, and deaf people (including those who use British Sign Language, deafblind manual or other visual communication), who are Peterborough residents.

The advocacy team will be made-up of experienced, trained, and knowledgeable professionals from both organisations, who are dedicated to understanding and empowering all service users.

This service will run alongside POhWER’s other advocacy services in Central and East of England - including those covering Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Luton, Norfolk, and Suffolk.

All of the services provided by POhWER and CDA will be free to access, independent, and confidential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elyzabeth Hawkes, POhWER’s Deputy Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to be able to support people and communities in Peterborough in partnership with Cambridgeshire Deaf Association to provide accessible services that support people to understand their rights and what options and choices are available to them.

"Our advocates work alongside people to empower them through advocacy, information, advice and guidance which aim to provide the tools, help and support for them to be involved in choices and decisions that affect how they live their lives.”

Rachael Dance, Service Manager at Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, added: “We are really pleased to be working in partnership with POhWER, reinforcing our commitment to upholding the rights of the Deaf community and providing a high quality, local Advocacy service.

"As service manager, I am excited about the prospects this new collaboration brings for both organisations. Together with POhWER, we look forward to advancing our mission of providing essential services to ensure the well-being of the Deaf community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Taylor, Executive Director of Adult Social Care and Commissioning at Peterborough City Council, said “I am delighted to welcome POhWER into Peterborough as its dedicated Advocacy provider.

"I am confident that their track record in delivering quality Advocacy, across all forms, will empower all of Peterborough’s residents to have a voice and be heard.”