Plot holders at Wesleyan Road allotments are determined to carry on as normal despite falling victim to a shocking spate of vandalism that has seen 28 sheds destroyed since March.

The 115-plot allotments in Dogsthorpe has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, with site managers Mick and Jackie Coulson documenting 18 incidents since March in which thy have had to call the police and/or fire brigade.

These range from 14 taps being stolen in one night, polytunnels slashed, multiple taps turned on overnight, a night on May 26 when 11 sheds and four greenhouses were lost following an arson attack .

Site manager Mick Coulson surveying previous damage caused to the allotments.

Things came to a head in May when the plot holders suffered ‘nine days of hell,’ which saw a sustained spell of arsons and vandalism which required the police to be called more than seven times, including twice in one night.

The most recent call out came on September 18 when police attended following reports of two people being seen on site, police later found knives and torches on the scene.

Mick said: “Fortunately, we have had only one person pack it in because they said they couldn’t take the stress.

City councillor Ansar Ali presenting trophies to the winners of the annual competition at the Wesleyan Road allotments during happier times.

"People are apprehensive and come down afraid every morning asking if anything happened in the night but they are still working.

"The level and kind of problems we are experiencing, we are struggling to accept.”

So far, the police say they have increased patrols in the area but there been no progress towards identifying any culprits.

The number of arsons on the site have also caused problems to nearby properties that back onto the allotment. Several wooden fences dividing back gardens from the allotments have been burnt out and either not been replaced or replaced by see-through link fencing.

New link fencing that has been installed, leading to concerns about a loss of privacy on both sides.

This has led to complaints of a loss of privacy from both plot holders and those living in the homes on streets such as Christopher Close.

Mick and Jackie, who manage the site on behalf of the council, have said that they have had no reply despite three letters to the city’s Police and Crime Commissioner, the MP and only one of six councillors for the ward has written back to their pleas for help.

Instead, the plot holders have had to take matters into their own hands and raise money for new CCTV cameras and security lights.

The group have come together and raise money through events such as the allotment’s annual awards night and upcoming Christmas wine and mince pie evening.

So far, £800 has been raised, with cameras expected the cost plot holders around £6.90 a month each.

Mick added: “We’ve done our best but feel we have not had the cooperation we deserve.

"We will carry on doing whatever we can to support each other though and we still have a long waiting list of people willing to use the site, which is positive.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are aware of the ongoing issues on the Wesleyan Road allotments, including arson and criminal damage, and are working with partner agencies and the community to address the issues.

“Patrols have been increased in the area by the local neighbourhood team and we understand the concern of residents.