Members of the Peterborough Yacht Club took to the waterways of the city on Friday (May 3) to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The flotilla was made up of more than 40 boats began their journey from Orton Mere in the morning, passing under Town Bridge and the Embankment before completing its journey close to the Dog-in-a-Doublet pub in North Side, between Whittlesey and Thorney.