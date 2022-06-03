Over 40 boats travelled from Orton Mere to the Embankment and then to the Dog-in-a-Doublet

Platinum Jubilee: Peterborough Yacht Club hold spectacular flotilla to celebrate

Over 40 boats turned out to bring some colour and vibrancy to the city’s waterways.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:37 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:42 pm

Members of the Peterborough Yacht Club took to the waterways of the city on Friday (May 3) to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The flotilla was made up of more than 40 boats began their journey from Orton Mere in the morning, passing under Town Bridge and the Embankment before completing its journey close to the Dog-in-a-Doublet pub in North Side, between Whittlesey and Thorney.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

