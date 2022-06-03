At just before 9:45pm on Thursday, a small ceremony was held in front of Peterborough’s Town Hall to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mayor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Shabina Qayyum led the ceremony that saw the lighting of the city’s jubilee beacon. Cllr Qayyum did the honours of lighting the beacon itself.

After the lighting, the crowds that gathered were treated to a choir singing a specially commissioned song for the jubilee, bagpipe music and a bugle solo.

Dignitaries from across the city were in attendance a number of the city councillors, MP Paul Bristow and the Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Jaspal Singh.

Cllr Qayyum said: “The lighting was a poignant moment for us all, where councillors across the political field, community organisations & citizens came together, to celebrate her majesty’s 70th Platinum Jubilee.

“It was a privilege to have been asked by our Mayor Elect, To light the Beacon for our city.”

Labour Group Leader Cllr Shaz Nawaz added: “It was so heartwarming to see councillors from all sides come together last night, alongside many different communities and faiths, to light the beacon outside the Town Hall in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“We are stronger together.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Peterborough's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting Cllr Shabina Qayyum lights Peterborough's Platinum Jubilee beacon. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Peterborough's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting Bridge Street was lit up for the occasion. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Peterborough's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting Mayor of Peterborough Alan Dowson addresses the crowds. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Peterborough's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting A number of the city's councillors were in attendance. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales