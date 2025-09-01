Plans withdrawn for 47-home development in Thorney after drainage concerns

Plans for a new housing development in a Peterborough village have been withdrawn amid concerns around drainage at the proposed site.

Morro Partnerships submitted plans to Peterborough City Council in May last year for the construction of 47 new homes off Station Road, Thorney.

The proposal would have seen the demolition of existing industrial buildings on the site, once occupied by Moore Steel Developments Ltd, to make way for the new homes.

Initial proposals received backlash from residents and Thorney Parish Council who raised concerns around flooding, drainage, access and lack of infrastructure.

The proposed site for 47 homes on Station Road, Thorney Photo: Urban Plus Ltd

The parish council claimed that there were “major village-wide concerns” that the doctors and school would be oversubscribed.

Planning documents from the applicant stated that the homes would have provided a “distinctive and high quality but affordable development which enhances the existing urban character of the village”.

The decision was made by the applicant to withdraw the planning application on August 29 this year.

It came after National Highways recommended that the application should not be approved before September 5 so that drainage concerns could be addressed.

National Highways noted that a meeting was held with key stakeholders in February to discuss these concerns, but stated that it was still awaiting plans to address some elements of the discussion.

If approved, the proposed development would have seen a mixture of maisonettes, two and three-bedroom homes and 88 car parking spaces.