Plans have been drawn up to open a new around-the clock adult gaming centre in Peterborough.

Merkur Slots is seeking approval for plans to convert a former takeaway restaurant in Lincoln Road, Millfield, into one of its adult gaming centres in a move that will create 12 jobs – made up of six full-time and six part-time positions.

The application to Peterborough City Council seeks permission for a change of use of the 201.50 square metre premises.

The former takeway restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, which could be turned into a Merkur Slots adult gaming centre

The application is supported by a noise assessment survey that found customers using Merkur Slot’s venues after midnight tended to be always alone or in a pair and very quiet.

Merkur currently has centres at number 4 Broadway and at 335 Lincoln Road and says it used its observations of ‘patron behaviour’ at these two venues plus at six other Merkur sites with 24-hour consent across the UK, for its noise assessment study.

A noise assessment report produced by Archo Consulting for Merkur Slots to accompany the application states: “The studies concluded that patrons are nearly always alone or in a pair, very quiet and do not behave in a way that would cause disturbance to others.”

It adds: At 335 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at 01:39 one patron came outside to smoke and left, no sound generated. It was apparent that no patrons were generating sound and no noise impacts were occurring.

"At 4 Broadway, Peterborough, at 00:20 one patron entered and did not make any sound. No other patron events were observed and it was concluded that no noise events were occurring.”

In addition, Merkur Slots has also produced a report to support its place as part of the city’s retail mix.

It states: “Overall, surveys demonstrate that Merkur’s adult gaming centres (AGCs) are entirely appropriate and complementary uses within primary retail areas, which often have higher footfalls than some traditional primary frontage retail units.

"It is simply not the case that all retail units are more beneficial than all non-retail uses.