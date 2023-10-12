Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New plans have been drawn up to create a swimming pool centre for children in an empty warehouse in Peterborough.

The venture involves the conversion of units 19-20 at the Coningsby Business Park in Stirling Way, Bretton, into a swimming centre to teach youngsters aged three to 11 to swim.

Devised by Swim! which is a business set up by Olympic medallist and BBC broadcaster Steve Parry, and which already operates 24 pools across the country, the plans involve creating a 217 square metre swimming pool that will be 18 metres long by seven metres wide.

The centre will also feature a mezzanine viewing area plus changing rooms with 10 cubicles, a shower room, a warm up room as well as a staff room, reception area and an office.

The proposed swimming pool use is expected to create the equivalent of 25 full-time jobs.

The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council and show that the development will not involve any alterations to exterior of the building

A statement submitted with the plans shows its opening hours will be from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Fridays, 7.30am to 10pm on Saturdays and from 8am to 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The statement adds: “The company employs some of the most experienced and respected coaches in child swimming to devise the SWIM! Programme in a fun but safe environment with eight skill levels, parent feedback time with teachers, online advice for learning outside of lessons, and an awards scheme to celebrate each child’s success.”

It says that each swimming session is limited to a maximum of six children to ensure high quality teaching and safety levels are maintained.

It states: “The purpose-built facility is focused on being child friendly with a pool, changing area and small mezzanine viewing area.

And it adds: “This would further strengthen the company’s portfolio and would offer a first-class children’s swimming facility in the Peterborough area.”