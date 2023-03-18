Plans to demolish the former John Clare pub and replace it with flats have been refused by Peterborough City Council.

The pub, in Gunthorpe closed in 2014 and has been derelict since 2017- suffering an arson attack in 2020- but new plans to demolish the building and convert it into 16 one-bedroom flats were submitted in January.

Asha Homes, based in Ipswich were behind the plans, which drew several objections.

The former John Clare pub in Gunthorpe.

Peterborough Civic Society objected on the grounds of what it described as the overbearing scale of the development and the inadequacy of parking arrangements.

Highways also objected to the mix of two and three storeys block citing concerns about the access to such a car park and the lack of spaces. It stated that at least 20 would be required but only 17 would have been provided under the plans submitted.

In the

summing up their reasons for rejecting the proposal, planning officers cited the scale of the development, its appearance and the inadequate parking.

The decision notice read: “The proposal, by virtue of its scale, will result in significantly detrimental and unacceptable amenity impacts to the adjacent occupiers of No.2 and No.4 Pennine Way.

"The volume and location of the first and second floor glazing would result in unacceptable overlooking and loss of privacy to the amenity space of both properties. Furthermore, the proposal would result in overlooking to the rear elevation of No.2.

"The design and scale of the development fails to add to the overall quality of the area, create a visually attractive development or be sympathetic to the context and openness of the site surroundings.

“The layout and quantity of the proposed parking provision is of significant concern to public highway safety for passing pedestrians, vehicles and future occupiers.