Plans to convert ‘struggling’ Turkish restaurant in Peterborough into extra rooms for hotel

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
Plans have been revealed for the conversion of a Turkish restaurant in Peterborough into additional bedrooms for the adjoining hotel.

Businessman and charity founder Zillur Hussain MBE submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on September 8 which, if approved, would see the number of rooms at the Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road increase from 25 to 32.

Mr Hussain told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that those running the on-site Tavan Restaurant were “struggling to pay rent” to him and that the business was “dead”.

Planning documents stated: “Due to rising demand, occupancy levels are high, with rooms frequently booked several months in advance.

Tavan Restaurant at the Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Google

“In contrast, the on-site restaurant has struggled to generate sufficient trade and is no longer viable in its current form.

“The proposed reconfiguration will therefore allow the building to respond more effectively to market demand, optimising the use of the premises while continuing to support the hotel’s successful operation.”

No additional parking spaces are proposed as part of the plans due to the number of spaces already at the site.

Planning documents stated that the proposed layout would be similar to the existing room arrangement on the first floor, with limited external alterations.

Tavan Restaurant has been open since 2017 and offers home-style Turkish-Moroccan cooking.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on Mr Hussain’s application at a later date.

