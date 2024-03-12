Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a derelict dairy farm into a new neighbourhood of barn conversions have been refused by the council.

The proposals could have seen five deteriorating agricultural barns on the western edge of Oundle redeveloped into ‘functional but attractive’ homes.

Blueprints showed plans for a further four houses to be built to the south of the estate, totalling nine dwellings overall.

CGI illustration of what the estate could have looked like. Credit: Mr D Bierton

Planning officers at the council refused the development on the grounds that it would be ‘out of keeping’ and result in the overdevelopment of the site.

At present, the site consists of a collection of unoccupied farm buildings after operations ceased.

It is also host to a Grade II listed dovecot which dates back to the 18th century.

Repair works were proposed as it is at risk of further deterioration.

Photograph showing the disrepair and degradation of one of the agricultural barns. Credit: Mr D Bierton

The applicant, Mr D Bierton, made a bid to convert the barns on site and repurpose them for residential use.

The homes were proposed to retain the ‘rural feel of the existing buildings’ and repair the existing fabric of them.

Planning documents said: “The application at hand provides an opportunity to bring life and vitality back into the site and will provide positive enhancement.

"The proposals will give these structures a long-term viable use that will fund their repair and conversion and support their long-term maintenance.”

Photograph showing the disrepair and degradation of one of the agricultural barns. Credit: Mr D Bierton

The site is located off Stoke Doyle Road and is adjacent to a street of residential housing.

Concerns were raised by members of the public over the risk of flooding to nearby residents.

One said in their objection: “Rainfall already floods the Stoke Doyle Road from the bridge up to the cemetery when rainfall is heavy up to the level of the grass verge. More concrete will not help the flood situation.”

Oundle Town Council also objected to the proposals saying that ‘the whole of the development site is of considerable historic significance’ and that a proper archaeological survey needs to be undertaken.

The site is located on the western edge of Oundle, on Stoke Doyle Road, next to existing residential properties. (Credit: Google)

The council’s environment agency, ecology officer, waste management, and housing strategy team also submitted their own objections to the plans.

The proposal would provide a total of 18 parking spaces within the site, which the Local Highway Authority also raised concerns with.

The officer’s report said: “Whilst there would be public benefits arising from the provision of nine new dwellings toward the current and future housing needs of the area, this is not offset by the harm caused to the character of the area.

“These harms are significant and sufficient to weigh the balance in the decision to refuse permission.”