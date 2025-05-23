Plans to convert house into specialist children’s care home in Peterborough

It would accommodate up to four children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert a residential house into a specialist care home for children.

Applicant, Good Seed Care Ltd, hopes to accommodate up to four children aged seven to 18, who will either have been diagnosed with learning disabilities or emotional/behavioural difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, located at 317 Eastfield Road in Peterborough, is a five-bed detached house with four off street parking spaces to the front and a garage to the rear.

317 Eastfield Road, Peterborough Photo: Google

If approved, the home would be registered with Ofsted as a four-bed children’s home, with the children expected to live there long-term and prepare for life outside of care.

Planning documents state: “Children will undergo a stringent impact risk assessment to ensure they integrate well with the local community.

“This considers the home, the environment, the community, plus peer groups and risk assesses against each child as an individual prior to admission into the home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant noted that the home would seek to replicate a “normal family environment” to help children who have “not had good parenting in their early years”.

Two carers would work at the home at all times on a rota basis, providing 24-hour care and sleeping overnight.

Plans state: “The home aims to provide a therapeutic approach with a high level of individualised care. We aim to provide young people with a sense of belonging and security and to enable the development of healthy relationships, feeling valued, and a positive transition into adulthood.

“We aim to provide an environment that reflects as realistically as possible, that of a genuine and nurturing family environment, with the consistency of care, boundaries, and support associated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our young people will have experienced several placement and relationship breakdowns, which have further entrenched the disadvantage and trauma they have experienced. We aim to provide a home in which children and young people feel secure and valued.”

City council planners will make a decision on the planning application at a later date.