Plans to convert empty Peterborough office building into 14 apartments

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 14:44 BST
Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the conversion of an empty office building into apartments.

Real Property Assets Limited is seeking permission to construct the 14 self-contained apartments at 43 Priestgate, which is Grade II listed.

The planning documents state there has been a “strong shift” from office use to flatted development along Priestgate in recent years.

If approved, three one-bedroom apartments and a studio would be located on the ground floor, with five one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments on the first floor and three one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment on the second.

The building on Priestgate in Peterborough city centre
The building on Priestgate in Peterborough city centre

The development would result in the loss of seven car parking spaces, but the applicant claims that car parking provision is not required by the Local Plan as the site is located within the city core.

Bin and cycle storage would be provided in the rear courtyard.

Plans state: “This development is clearly a sustainable proposal which will improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area in accordance with Local Plan Policy LP1.

“The scheme offers the additional benefit of bringing an empty building back into use and the provision of residential accommodation in the city centre.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application on a later date.

