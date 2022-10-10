This image shows how the Climbing Wall and Activity Centre planned for Ferry Meadows, Peterborough, should appear.

Plans to create an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall on parkland in Peterborough have secured a £1.5 million funding boost from the Government.

The cash will finance the construction of the 34.25 metre Climbing Wall which will be part of an Activity Centre located on the edge of Gunwade Lake in Ferry Meadows.

The finance for the £8 million project has been awarded under the Towns Fund venture set up by the Government to back projects that will deliver economic growth in cities and towns.

The remainder of the costs will be met by Nene Park Trust and from other funding streams.

As well as one of the country’s largest Clip ‘n Climb arenas, suitable for families, the Activity Centre will include a nature themed toddler arena, a café and spaces for community groups to hire.

It is expected to create 31 permanent jobs and to generate £2 million a year for the local economy.

Building work is expected to be carried out next year.

Work is already under way to create a new 220 space car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 34.25 metres high, the Climbing Wall will be one of the tallest buildings in Peterborough. Other landmark buildings include Peterborough Cathedral at 44 metres, Cumberland House near City Road which is 43 metres, and Apex House in London Road, 34 metres.

Matthew Bradbury, chair of the Towns Fund Board in Peterborough, and chief executive of Nene Park Trust, said: “This is just the latest success for Peterborough in securing Government Towns Fund cash.

“The Government has stipulated it wants the money to be spent on projects which deliver long-term economic and productivity growth for towns and cities in England and Wales.

“The Activity Centre will create jobs, encourage visitors to travel and spend money in our city and provide an important asset for our own residents to use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning approval for the Activity Centre was granted by Peterborough City Council in March last year.