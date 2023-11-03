Plans revealed to bring Lynch Farm Riding School in Peterborough back to public use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed to bring land that used to house a much loved riding school back to life.

Lynch Farm, the grade II listed building and associated grounds on the edge of Ferry Meadows Country Park, was the home of Lynch Farm Riding School for 50 years before the owners retired in September 2022, and the site has remained unused since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is part of Nene Park and the Trust have since taken stewardship of it and begun maintaining the grounds and buildings. Whilst no long term plans have been finalised, the interim usage will trial some activities and enable the expansion of the Trust’s education and events offering for the benefit of the communities across the city.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynch Farm was home to a riding school for half a century

Due to the listed status of the building, the Trust are currently seeking planning permission for a formal change of use to allow a range of activities to take place, and anticipate the site will be ready to use from Spring 2024. Work has already begun to ensure the safety of the site with further activity on site shortly, undertaken by volunteers, Trust staff and contractors to ensure this valuable facility is fit for the needs of the growing city and is in regular and active use once more.

Andrew MacDermott, Acting Chief Executive at Nene Park Trust said, “Our vision for Nene Park is to provide a wide choice of recreational activities to benefit the people of Peterborough and the wider community, and we’re very excited about being able to include Lynch Farm in our plans going forward.

"Lynch Farm Riding School has been such a part of many people’s lives in Peterborough over the years and their work with children and Disabled people was

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad