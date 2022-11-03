Multi-million pound plans to build a green technology teaching hub at Peterborough College have taken a major step forward.

Proposals for the new £12 million Centre for Green Technology on the Park Crescent campus have just been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans show a three storey building with a total floor space of 2,664 square metres mostly built on land currently used as a car park and with a number of smaller buildings to be demolished as part of the project.

This image shows how the Centre for Green Technology should appear once completed.

The centre will feature an electrical workshop, engineering lab, building services engineering lab, a plumbing workshop and an engineering and motor vehicles lab as well as classrooms, offices and breakout spaces.

The centre will seek to equip students with work skills in green technology with the curriculum drawn up by the college jointly with business leaders.

A document accompanying the application states: “The purpose of the building is to introduce new green technologies across plumbing, electrical and motor vehicles.”

The planning application comes after the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities approved a £2 million funding bid for the project under the Government’s Towns Fund scheme.

Peterborough College which is seeking approval to build a Centre for Green Technology on its campus.

The remainder of the funds will come from the college’s operator, the Inspire Education Group, and other funding streams.