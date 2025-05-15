Plans for nine ‘much-needed’ new homes on site of neglected property in Peterborough

Decision on Paston plans to be made at a later date

Plans have been put forward for a development of up to nine new homes at the site of a neglected property in Peterborough.

The outline application proposes the retention and refurbishment of the existing house at 139 Paston Ridings as well as the erection of a detached house and two semi-detached properties at the front, with six flats to the rear.

Planning documents, submitted by Mr S Milner, state: “The current site at 139 Paston Ridings comprises a neglected, overgrown detached dwelling that requires a scheme of refurbishment as well reconfiguring to be able to provide a better utilised site.”

The current property at 139 Paston Ridings Photo: Wilson Architects

The documents add that the site has “fallen into disrepair” and presents an “ideal opportunity for transformation into a more functional and attractive development”.

The applicant claims there would be no adverse impact on existing local residents and future residents would have a high standard of amenity.

He also claims that the development would not result in any unacceptable impact upon the surrounding highway network.

Plans state: “The proposal seeks to redevelop the site by utilising the available land to provide additional housing and flats to provide a good variety of housing for the area.

“The new design will reflect a balance between fitting into the local context and introducing features that improve both functionality and aesthetics.

“The redevelopment will optimise the site’s potential, offering new, high quality housing to meet the growing needs of the local community.”

The application was submitted to Peterborough City Council on Friday, May 9 and a decision will be made by planners at a later date.