Plans for new swimming pool in Peterborough- backed by Olympic medallists Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry- shelved

Plans to create the pool had not progressed in over a year.

Peterborough is set to miss out on getting a new swimming pool.

Swim! has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it has no current plans to open a pool in the city despite having plans approved over 16 months ago.

In January 2024, plans were approved for a new swimming pool located in units 19-20 of the Coningsby Business Park in Stirling Way, Bretton and run as a swimming centre to teach children aged three to 11 to swim.

The current vacant unit in Bretton.

Documents stated that the pool itself would be be 217 square metres 18 metres long and seven metres wide and the building would also eature a mezzanine viewing area plus changing rooms with 10 cubicles, a shower room, a warm up room as well as a staff room, reception area, cafe and an office.

The plans were submitted by Swim!, a company founded by created by British swimming heroes Rebecca Adlington OBE and Steve Parry, who have a total of two Olympic gold medals and three bronze medals between them.

After almost a year and a half of inactivity on the plans, however, the company has confirmed it is no longer actively pursuing the plans.

A spokesperson said: "We did explore Peterborough as a new location for a new swim! centre, however, it's not one we are pursuing to open in the foreseeable future.”

Swim! has 32 sites across the country including in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sunderland, Sheffield, Mansfield and Liverpool.