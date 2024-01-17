The new swimming pool is expected to create the equivalent of 25 full time jobs.

Plans to transform a vacant warehouse into a new swimming pool in Peterborough have been approved.

The new pool will be located in units 19-20 of the Coningsby Business Park in Stirling Way, Bretton and run as a swimming centre to teach children aged three to 11 to swim.

The venture has been masterminded by Devised by Swim!, a company set up by Olympic medallist and BBC broadcaster Steve Parry, and which already operates 24 pools across the country.

The unit at Coningsby Business Park in Stirling Way, Bretton with Olympian Steve Parry MBE inset.

The pool itself will be 217 square metre;’ 18 metres long and seven metres wide.

The centre will also feature a mezzanine viewing area plus changing rooms with 10 cubicles, a shower room, a warm up room as well as a staff room, reception area, cafe and an office.

The pool will open from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Fridays, 7.30am to 10pm on Saturdays and from 8am to 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The original application stated: “The company employs some of the most experienced and respected coaches in child swimming to devise the SWIM! programme in a fun but safe environment with eight skill levels, parent feedback time with teachers, online advice for learning outside of lessons, and an awards scheme to celebrate each child’s success.”

“Each swimming session is limited to a maximum of six children to ensure high quality teaching and safety levels are maintained.

“The purpose-built facility is focused on being child friendly with a pool, changing area and small mezzanine viewing area.