Plans for new hotel at Peterborough’s London Road
Plans for a new bed and breakfast hotel in London Road have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:00 am
The application is for the conversion of a family house opposite London Road Food and Wine, with the hotel taking up the first floor and part of the rear ground floor.
The garden at the back currently provides both pedestrian and vehicle access to Chartwell Close.
The new hotel, if approved, would also include self-cleaning solar panels on the roof.
The application states: “It is anticipated the use of solar panels for electricity and hot water needs will ensure the proposed bed and breakfast hotel will be one of the first of its kind in Peterborough city.”
The application will now be considered by the council’s planning department.