Decoy Lakes.

Plans for a new caravan site at Decoy Lakes in Whittlesey have been submitted.

The site at the lakes, just off Drybread Road, would have space for 30 touring caravans and would be located beside Beastie Lake.

The Decoy Lakes site is regularly used and it one of the UK’s leading course fishing sites.

A new toilet and shower block has also be provided to serve the caravans, providing four toilets and washbasins for each males and females as well as three showers and disability facilities.