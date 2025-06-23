Plans for four new padel courts at Peterborough One Retail Park

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the erection of four new padel courts at a retail park.

If approved, the courts would be located opposite the Aldi supermarket at Peterborough One Retail Park on Eye Road.

The site lies within the car park of the demise and ownership of the Blue Diamond garden centre.

Notably, the retail park already has a gym, dance studio and an Inflata Nation children’s activity centre.

The proposed padel courts at Peterborough One Retail Park Photo: James Jones

In his application, James Jones stated that the courts would “offer all year access to a fun and healthy activity and provide a positive impact on the area”.

Each of the four padel courts would be 20m x 10m in size, enclosed by black powder coated metal posts with open mesh panels at the sides and floodlights.

The courts would be accessed via an automated wi-fi controlled keypad gate system. Players would book online and receive a code to access the courts.

This would also provide automatic control of the low energy LED floodlights which would go on and off in line with bookings

Plans stated that parking was “not seen as an issue” due to the “multitude of car parking spaces at the retail park”.

Mr Jones’ application added: “The building of the courts within the existing garden centre facility offers an improved facility with a broader range of activities to encourage the community in taking more exercise without encroaching on any land beyond the boundary of the existing area.

“It will enhance the existing sports facilities at the centre which will help to support their continued growth and sustainability and ensure the future of the centre.

“It is considered that this proposal is suitable and appropriate in this location and enhance all the activities in the area making this a destination for Peterborough to be proud of.”

Planners will decide on the application at a later date.