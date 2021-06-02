Plans for five more homes in Eastrea proposed

If planning permission is granted the new properties (which are expected to be four and five bedroom dwellings) will be located on agricultural land north east of 80 Coates Road.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application states: “The site is opposite a continuous line of development and, following the recent completion of the development to the west, this proposal will complete the development on the west side of the road but will still maintain a large gap before the start of Coates to the east.”