18 new ‘family’ homes proposed near Whittlesey
Up to 18 new “family” homes have been proposed for Eastrea, near Whittlesey.
The owner of G & J Ping Ltd has submitted an application for the land in Coates Road which has previously been used as a transport depot for the haulage business.
Under the proposals, the new properties would be a mixture of detached three/four bedroom homes, and semi-detached three bedroom homes.
None of the dwellings would be ‘affordable’, with the applicant instead paying £270,000 to Fenland District Council in compensation through a Section 106 Agreement.
Under the plans, the existing buildings at the site would be demolished.
A planning statement submitted to the council states: “The development detailed in the proposals would provide a mix of high quality detached homes and lower cost semi-detached homes for young families reflecting local housing needs, all within a small scale development which fits naturally with the existing development pattern.”