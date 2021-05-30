18 new ‘family’ homes proposed near Whittlesey

The owner of G & J Ping Ltd has submitted an application for the land in Coates Road which has previously been used as a transport depot for the haulage business.

Under the proposals, the new properties would be a mixture of detached three/four bedroom homes, and semi-detached three bedroom homes.

None of the dwellings would be ‘affordable’, with the applicant instead paying £270,000 to Fenland District Council in compensation through a Section 106 Agreement.

The site of the proposed development

Under the plans, the existing buildings at the site would be demolished.