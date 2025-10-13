Plans for 1,500 homes and leisure village on East of England Showground look set for rejection by councillors

Plans for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground are like to be rejected when they go back before councillors next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors will be told that the failure of the applicants the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) and its land promoter the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) to put together a Section 106 agreement means the development would not provide the necessary infrastructure to make it acceptable in planning terms.

So members of Peterborough Council’s planning and environmental protection committee, which meets on October 21, will be recommended by officers to refuse approval for the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after more than a year after approval was given for the first outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village on part of the Showground. A second outline application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the site was initially rejected by later approved.

Plans to build 1,500 homes and a leisure village on the East of England Showground are set to be refused by councillors

Both approvals were made conditional upon a Section 16 agreement being put in place.

The move to reject the applications is likely to be welcomed by hundreds of people who had opposed the development of the 164 acre venue.

In particular, there was huge opposition to the fact the development would mean the end of more than 50 years of speedway racing at the Peterborough Panthers track. However, the refusal does not automatically mean a return to the venue for speedway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting is being held after the developers missed a number of deadlines to finalise the Section 106 agreement which sought to ease the impact of the development on the nearby communities.

Councillors will be told there has been a disagreement between the Society and AEPG

A report to the meeting states: “At no point up to the Committee decisions did either set of applicants fundamentally question the section 106 requirements.

"More recently however, it is understood that the promotion agreement between AEPG and EEAS was not continued beyond March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"EEAS have since taken a more active role in the applications as the section 106 has progressed, and it has become apparent that there is disagreement between the applicants on the head of terms as carried through into the draft section 106 agreement.”

It adds: “However EEAS, as joint applicants and landowners, accepted the fundamental terms agreed by Committee and are seeking to introduce clauses which significantly deviate from them or are not material.

"The Council’s position has been set out clearly and Officers do not consider that there is scope for further negotiation on these fundamental issues and therefore that there are no extenuating circumstances which justify a further extension of time.”

What did the Section 106 include?

A Section 106 agreement seeks to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time – the first deadline. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 – the second deadline – to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline, effectively creating a third deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 11, 2025: Council sets final deadline – the fourth deadline – at September 12 for S106 to be agreed

September 12, 2025: Final deadline is missed.

October 21, 2025: Date set for council planning committee to reconsider outline planning applications for Showground development