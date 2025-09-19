Plans approved for new bridge at medical centre in Peterborough

A new link bridge at a Peterborough GP surgery can now be built after it received planning permission.

The bridge will link blocks C and G of Thistlemoor Medical Centre at first floor level, allowing for more efficient movement of staff.

Plans submitted by Dr Modha stated that staff were having to go down to the ground floor and back up again, using existing stairs or lifts.

“The link bridge will bypass the ground floor and increase efficiency,” a design and access statement claimed.

Planning documents described the proposed bridge as a “simple structure” supported by a steel frame on four steel columns, covered with zinc cladding to blend with the adjacent roofs.

They stated that the bridge would improve the running of the medical centre but have no impact on the number of staff at the surgery.

It was noted that the proposed bridge design was chosen because of an “irregular wedge” between the existing buildings, and the fact that the supporting structure needed to “avoid as much as feasible existing plant in the courtyard”.

Peterborough City Council planners approved the plans on September 17.

While the planning approval is subject to a number of conditions, the case officer report stated: “The proposal is acceptable having been assessed in the light of all material considerations, including weighing against relevant policies of the development plan.”