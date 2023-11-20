Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major industrial development that is expected to create about 3,000 jobs has taken a step forward.

Developer Trebor has submitted a request for the approval of its responses to a number of demands made by Peterborough City Council when councillors approved the outline plans two years ago for a commercial development at Red Brick Farm, Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate.

The company has submitted details, known as reserved matters, ranging from the site’s geological make up and archaeology to points for fire hydrants.

The site for Flagship Park at Red Brick Farm, Fengate, Peterborough

If approved, the company is hoping to start work next year on the infrastructure for the 127 acre Red Brick Farm site, which will be promoted as Flagship Park.

The scheme benefits from outline planning permission for 1.36 million square feet of employment space.