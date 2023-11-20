News you can trust since 1948
Plan for jobs-creating business park in Peterborough step forward

Infrastructure works could start new next year
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
A major industrial development that is expected to create about 3,000 jobs has taken a step forward.

Developer Trebor has submitted a request for the approval of its responses to a number of demands made by Peterborough City Council when councillors approved the outline plans two years ago for a commercial development at Red Brick Farm, Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate.

The company has submitted details, known as reserved matters, ranging from the site’s geological make up and archaeology to points for fire hydrants.

The site for Flagship Park at Red Brick Farm, Fengate, PeterboroughThe site for Flagship Park at Red Brick Farm, Fengate, Peterborough
The site for Flagship Park at Red Brick Farm, Fengate, Peterborough
If approved, the company is hoping to start work next year on the infrastructure for the 127 acre Red Brick Farm site, which will be promoted as Flagship Park.

The scheme benefits from outline planning permission for 1.36 million square feet of employment space.

The works will pave the way for the construction of work units of varying sizes from 50,000 square feet to 850,000 square feet.

