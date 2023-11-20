Plan for jobs-creating business park in Peterborough step forward
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major industrial development that is expected to create about 3,000 jobs has taken a step forward.
Developer Trebor has submitted a request for the approval of its responses to a number of demands made by Peterborough City Council when councillors approved the outline plans two years ago for a commercial development at Red Brick Farm, Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate.
The company has submitted details, known as reserved matters, ranging from the site’s geological make up and archaeology to points for fire hydrants.
If approved, the company is hoping to start work next year on the infrastructure for the 127 acre Red Brick Farm site, which will be promoted as Flagship Park.
The scheme benefits from outline planning permission for 1.36 million square feet of employment space.
The works will pave the way for the construction of work units of varying sizes from 50,000 square feet to 850,000 square feet.