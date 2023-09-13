Launch of a new Challenger tri-maran at Peterborough Sailability with funds donated by Peterborough Minster Rotary of £6,300 . Pictured are Rotary past president Dr John Hastie, Sailability secretary Richard Dykes and disabled sailor Lily Hewitt

A Peterborough group has made their final charity donation after 44 years of raising funds across the city.

The Peterborough Minster Rotary Club handed over a new Challenger sailing boat to Local Charity Peterborough Sailability. This is the second boat that minster Rotary Club have donated, and will help people with disabilities get out on the water.

The Rotary Club closed at the end of July, having raised funds for a range of good causes across Peterborough over the years.

The money had been raised at the Firework Fiesta event, which had been held at the East of England Showground.

In acknowledgement of the contribution made by Peterborough Minster Rotary Club, the operating charity, Sailability, have name the boat, “Minster Legacy”.

The boat was officially handed over at the ceremony by Past President John Hastie, and christened by Past President Phil Branston.

The Club has also made final donations to The David’s School in Sierra Leone.

Recent other donations have been made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, for Syringe Drivers for automatic drug administration, and two specialist beds. The final fundraiser was the annual golf day, which raised funds for The East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The club’s closure was caused by the advancing years of members, a problem faced by many similar organizations. After 44 years of fund raising and charity work in Peterborough the Club has morphed into a dining Club,