Pizza chain Papa John has said its three Peterborough restaurants will stay open as the business battles to raise profits.

Bosses have announced today (March 26) that they are to shut 43 ‘underperforming’ eateries across the country.

However, its stores in Lincoln Road, Whittlesey Road and at Planet Ice Peterborough in Mallard Road will remain open.

The company has 450 outlets in the UK.