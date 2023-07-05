A Ping Pong Parlour will open for youngsters in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre as part of moves to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The games area will open next month in an empty retail unit that will house table tennis tables free for all to use.

Extra phone charging facilities will also be installed and Queensgate will create a TikTok backdrop for selfies and dance routine settings.

The initiative is part of a two month Respect Your Place campaign by Queensgate in which it asked young people what was missing from the centre and what they would like to see.

Through anonymous ‘Whatsapp’ messaging, Queensgate received more than 100 responses from people aged 12 to 18.

The main request that came through was for more leisure activities plus calls for later opening hours, more phone charging facilities, free parking, more sports stores like Nike and more security.

Catherine Lambert, the centre director, said: “Whilst the majority of young people show excellent behaviour and consideration for others, there are a handful of individuals that cause unnecessary disruption.

"It is important for us to understand these individuals and what it is that makes them behave the way they do and what we can do to change this.

“Quite often, these people are dismissed and isolated, but our policy is to talk to them, listen to them and make any changes we can to help.”

The next phase of the campaign will be talking to city schools to see how Queensgate can work with and reward young people with prizes and opportunities to earn money and start a career.

Catherine said: “This is not a quick fix.

"The Respect Your Place campaign is a strong start to building a better and more positive environment for all.

"However, it must be noted that we are also taking a zero-tolerance approach to bad behaviour and we are working with the police to protect our centre, our retailers and our shoppers.”

The details have been revealed by the centre to mark Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week from July 3 to July 9.