Crowds descended upon the the picturesque village of Water Newton over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy a chilled day of live music and relaxed conviviality.

The annual Water Newton Music Festival – which was re-started last year – saw villagers and visitors enjoy a full day of live bands, food, a fully licenced bar (provided by Castor Ales) and entertainment for all ages on Sunday August 25

Blessed with fine weather, the event showcased the talents of six new and returning bands, including ever-popular local favourites like classical singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, folk band Pennyless, and rock/blues covers band, the Old Gitz Blues Band.

A DJ was also on hand to ensure attendees could keep their groove going in between live music sets.

Attendees and performers agreed the event fully deserves its self-styled monicker of ‘Best small music fest around.’

Richard Drakes, who performed with his band, The Stealer, spoke for many when he wrote "[A] fantastic event and really something to be proud of,” on Facebook.

Organisers have decided all profits raised from the event will be donated to the Water Newton church (St Remigius) for vital repairs and maintenance. As the only communal space within the village, the church relies on donations to maintain its ability to stay open and support the community.

Water Newton Music Festival 2024 Pennyless

Water Newton Music Festival 2024 Crowds enjoyed a full day of live bands, food and a fully licenced bar.

Water Newton Music Festival 2024 Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues