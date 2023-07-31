A popular village music festival has announced it is to return over the August Bank Holiday.

Founded in 2013, the Water Newton Music Festival was an annual tradition for many music lovers, welcoming people from across the region with a full day of live bands, food, drink and entertainment for all the family.

Like many other small-scale community events, the festival was cancelled during the pandemic.

Music lovers at the Water Newton Folk Festival, held on the village green

Now, organisers are proud to announce the festival will be returning this year on August 27.

One of the festival’s co-organisers, Helen Flaxman, is keen to spread the word about the festival’s comeback:

“Pack your picnic baskets and gather your friends and family, as this festival is all about good music and great company,” she said.

Speaking of the scheduled musical entertainment, Helen said:

“The incredible lineup features the sensational High Rollers, the soulful Penniless, the groovy vibes of Andy & The Decorators, and the captivating melodies of Rosie Arnfield.”

“But that's not all - we've got a live DJ set that will keep you dancing all day long!”

While the music is of course the main draw, Helen is keen to point out that a day out in the beautiful village is a treat in itself.

“Feel free to bring your own snacks and enjoy a relaxing day on the village green, surrounded by the beautiful scenery.”

Along with the music and scenery, the festival will also boast food stalls and a full bar serving a variety of drinks, including local ales.

All money raised by the festival will go towards vital repairs and maintenance for the village church, which is also the village’s only community space. The historic Church of St Remigius relies on donations to keep it open and support the community.

Water Newton Music festival will run from 1pm until 6.30pm on Sunday August 27. Adult tickets are £15; children aged under 12 get in for free.