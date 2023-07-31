News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Music festival returns to Water Newton after three-year break

Region’s music lovers encouraged to support village festival which ‘is all about good music and great company’
By Darren Calpin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

A popular village music festival has announced it is to return over the August Bank Holiday.

Founded in 2013, the Water Newton Music Festival was an annual tradition for many music lovers, welcoming people from across the region with a full day of live bands, food, drink and entertainment for all the family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Like many other small-scale community events, the festival was cancelled during the pandemic.

Music lovers at the Water Newton Folk Festival, held on the village greenMusic lovers at the Water Newton Folk Festival, held on the village green
Music lovers at the Water Newton Folk Festival, held on the village green
Most Popular

Now, organisers are proud to announce the festival will be returning this year on August 27.

One of the festival’s co-organisers, Helen Flaxman, is keen to spread the word about the festival’s comeback:

“Pack your picnic baskets and gather your friends and family, as this festival is all about good music and great company,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking of the scheduled musical entertainment, Helen said:

“The incredible lineup features the sensational High Rollers, the soulful Penniless, the groovy vibes of Andy & The Decorators, and the captivating melodies of Rosie Arnfield.”

“But that's not all - we've got a live DJ set that will keep you dancing all day long!”

While the music is of course the main draw, Helen is keen to point out that a day out in the beautiful village is a treat in itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Feel free to bring your own snacks and enjoy a relaxing day on the village green, surrounded by the beautiful scenery.”

Along with the music and scenery, the festival will also boast food stalls and a full bar serving a variety of drinks, including local ales.

All money raised by the festival will go towards vital repairs and maintenance for the village church, which is also the village’s only community space. The historic Church of St Remigius relies on donations to keep it open and support the community.

Water Newton Music festival will run from 1pm until 6.30pm on Sunday August 27. Adult tickets are £15; children aged under 12 get in for free.

Anyone who would like to find out and/or purchase tickets should visit the festival’s Eventbrite page.