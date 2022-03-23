Pictures show flooded Peterborough field in Gunthorpe after water main bursts

A burst water pipe has flooded in the field behind Norwood School in Peterborough - near to where gas works are currently taking place.
Water had been pumping out near Elter Walk and Beuvale Gardens for hours when it was burst yesterday (23 March).
The Peterborough Telegraph understands the nearby watermain was burst at about 1pm - and the school remains unaffected.
Anglian Water have since confirmed to this newspaper that the issue has been fixed - although water has partially flooded the nearby field.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said, “Following damage caused by a third party our teams repaired a burst water main in Elter Walk, Peterborough yesterday evening.”
Here's a look at some of the pictures where the area has been affected: