Elter Walk in Gunthorpe was left under water last night (Tuesday) when the pipe burst.

While the main has been fixed, there are still large pools of water both on the streets and on parkland next to the street.

Cadent Gas are currently working in the area.

The flooding in Gunthorpe

Today, a spokesman for Anglian Water said; “Following damage caused by a third party our teams repaired a burst water main in Elter Walk, Peterborough yesterday evening.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cadent Gas for comment

More follows