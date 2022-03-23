Burst water main which flooded Peterborough street ‘caused by third party,’ Anglian Water confirm
A burst water main which left a city street flooded was caused by ‘a third party,’ an Anglian Water spokesman has said.
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:47 pm
Elter Walk in Gunthorpe was left under water last night (Tuesday) when the pipe burst.
While the main has been fixed, there are still large pools of water both on the streets and on parkland next to the street.
Cadent Gas are currently working in the area.
Today, a spokesman for Anglian Water said; “Following damage caused by a third party our teams repaired a burst water main in Elter Walk, Peterborough yesterday evening.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cadent Gas for comment
More follows