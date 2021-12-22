Photographer who launched city ‘media dynasty’ dies aged 90

Graham Lowndes. Graham was an Olympic torch carrier in Stoke-on-Trent in 1948.

Graham was born and educated in Stoke-on-Trent before serving in the RAF in photographic reconnaissance.

He then moved to Peterborough working as a photographer on the Advertiser and later met his future wife Yvonne.

After bringing up a family Yvonne became a city councillor and later Mayor of Peterborough. Graham acted as Mayor’s consort.

Graham left the Advertiser to start his own business as a freelance photographer and cameraman supplying TV and the national press with news from Peterborough. One of his biggest stories which gained world-wide coverage was Walter Cornelius’s attempt to fly over the Nene.

He also had a hand in setting up the Lowndes “media dynasty” in the City.

His brother-in-law Jonathan joined him covering TV, son Chrisopher worked on the Peterborough Standard and nephew and niece David and Jean worked on the Peterborough Evening Telegraph.

Graham was a great cricket and football fan and following his retirement spent time supporting the Peterborough Conservative Party. He leaves a son Christopher and daughter Penny.