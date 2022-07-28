The price of petrol in Peterborough has risen to record highs of 191.53p per litre this month, which was recorded in the UK in the first week of July.

Wholesale fuel costs have now started to come down in recent weeks but the fall in wholesale costs have not yet been reflected in petrol prices at filling stations across the city.

The RAC estimates that the current ‘fair’ price which forecourts should be charging customers is 174p per litre. This factors in the wholesale cost to retailers, a 7p per litre margin and VAT.

An RAC survey revealed that only one in ten UK filling stations have reduced their prices to what the motoring company considers to be a ‘fair’ amount.

Of the 4,500 forecourts in the survey, only 157 are currently charging between 170.9p and 179.9p for petrol.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the ten cheapest fuel retailers in Peterborough, according to the comparison website Confused.com recorded on 28 July.

1. Morrisons, Lincoln Road Morrisons, Lincoln Road - 181.9p per litre

2. Jet, Werrington Service Station, Lincoln Road Jet, Werrington Service Station, Lincoln Road - 181.9p per litre

3. Sainsburys, Oxney Road Sainsburys, Oxney Road - 182.9p per litre

4. Harvest Energy/Total, Market Deeping filling station, Godsey Lane Harvest Energy/Total, Market Deeping filling station, Godsey Lane - 182.9p per litre