Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A petition has been launched to attempt to prevent the sale of the Paston Farm Centre.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the groups that use the building were informed on Wednesday that the building could be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre in Freston, Paston is home to Paston Farm Community, a local community-run foundation, which includes craft and play spaces as well as a café, and outside space.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paston Farm.

The petition, started by Kate Meek, states: “I have personally witnessed the impact Paston Farm has had on our community in Peterborough.

"This haven is more than just a farm; it's a sanctuary for those who need companionship, conversation, or simply a warm cup of tea. It has been instrumental in supporting individuals struggling with mental health issues and has even saved lives.

“Paston Farm is not just land and buildings; it represents hope and community spirit. In 2019 alone, over 1,000 people visited Paston Farm seeking solace and support. Its potential sale threatens to strip away this vital resource from our community.“We must protect this invaluable asset that contributes significantly to mental health support in Peterborough. The sale of Paston Farm would mean the loss of an essential lifeline for many vulnerable individuals who rely on its services daily.“Let's unite as a community to save Paston Farm from being sold. We owe it to ourselves and future generations who might need this place of refuge.