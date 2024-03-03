Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough’s Youth Dreams Project (YDP) celebrated its ten-year anniversary in February and to celebrate has hosted three free half term camps in February to 450 children.

The six-hour day was filled to the brim with exciting sporting activities keeping the children fit and healthy and away from their devices. There was also special guest appearances from local business Darling Princesses, inflatable fun and lots of cake.

Speaking after the camp, parent Becky Wells said: “My daughter came out of the camp buzzing and not wanting to go home! She had the best day and I have booked up for the Easter Camp.”

The business has worked with children in the Peterborough area to deliver sports coaching, providing opportunities for as many young people as possible over the years.

Through sports, they build self-esteem, give young people an outlet, encourage positive life choices and help them in every possible way to be happy and succeed in life.

In recent years, YDP has built a reputation enabling them to branch out across Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

YDP now has a team of over 18 coaches and deliver in 37 schools in and around Peterborough and run holidays camps during half term.

They have their own football academy with seven teams, they also run three scholarship programmes across the city including an exclusive girls programme. Not forgetting YDP USA where they help students start their adventures over the

pond.

They deliver intervention sessions and Mind Matters programmes as well as camps abroad, host birthday parties and inflatable fun days.

As part of the celebrations, YPD has also delivered 10,000 complimentary YDP celebration books to 24 primary schools in Peterborough.

The books had lots of fun facts about YDP over the years and included lots of sports trivia, quizzes and puzzles for children to keep their minds active as well as their bodies.

YDP also hosted a party to celebrate their birthday. Inviting guests who have all played a special role in their growth over the years. Former coaches, school teachers, football academy parents and friends came together under one roof to celebrate with funny awards whilst International Saxophonist Elllie Sax serenaded them.

Continued growth is on the cards for YDP and in the pipeline is working with 18-24 year olds released from prison, expanding their international camp delivery to a private British school in Dubai and a collaboration with PicDay to offer a fresh approach to school photos.