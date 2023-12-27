Woman from Hong Kong who collects snow globes, and Norfolk man with an interest in bins also included in the calendar

A Peterborough man who is one of the organisers of the World Conker Championships has said he is ‘honoured’ to be included on the ‘Dull Men’s Club’ calendar for 2024 – saying it is more prestigious than a knighthood.

St.John Burkett has been part of the committee at the championships, which take place near Oundle every year, for three decades, and now his commitment has been recognised by the Dull Men’s Club, which ‘celebrates the ordinary.’

St.John will feature on the calendar in September, with others taking a starring role including a Welsh woman who collects plastic bags, an American man whose hobby is visiting graves, and stand-up comedian and TV personality Josh Widdicombe, included as a result for his passion for Australian soap opera Neighbours.

St.John (inset) has been included in this year's calendar

But rather than take offence, St.John said it was an honour to be included. He said: “I was contacted out of the blue about it, but it is a real honour.

"It is better than getting a knighthood or an MBE.

"I certainly don’t want to be in the ‘Exciting Men’s Club’ – I’m a bit old for that now!"

St.John, from Barnack, said the calendar will have pride of place at his home next year, saying: “I have a few copies, so a few lucky people will be getting one this year!”

The September entry

The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to Grover Click, the ‘assistant vice president’ of the Dull Men’s Club (he said it is the club’s highest office, as president and vice president were too officious), who is based in Washington DC.

He said: “We celebrate the ordinary – not things like the Kentucky Derby or the Chelsea Flower Show, but something more ordinary – and the Conker Championships fits in with that perfectly.

"We have been aware of the championships for some time, and we have finally put it on the calendar.”

Action from the World Conker Championships

Along with featuring amazing characters from across the globe, the calendar also includes diary dates from some of the more unique events taking place – including the World Gurning Championships and the Antique Doorknob Collectors Convention (September 8 in Cumbria for the gurning, July 31 in New Hampshire, America for the doorknobs, for those interested).

Grover said: "We have interest from across the world. This year we have people from America, Hong Kong and Britain, and in the past we have had an Italian who has collected millions of football stickers, and someone from the Netherlands who collected cycle jerseys.

“We avoid the glitz and glam. We don’t need to keep up with the latest fads. We enjoy what we already have instead of constantly moving on to the next big thing. We are not always trying to achieve and acquire more. We don’t suffer from ‘moreitus.’

"We turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

The calendar is available on Amazon or at Stanfords Bookshop in Covent Garden, London.