Peterborough's Vegan Market returns for first of four confirmed dates in 2024
Peterborough’s Vegan Market hosted the first of four events in the city on Saturday afternoon (January 13).
The market took place on Cathedral Square between 10:30am and 4pm and included up to 30 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and plenty more.
The market has been a popular visitor to the city since 2019 and is currently planned to visit for a further three times in 2024.
These dates are April 1, June 19 and November 9.