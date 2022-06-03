Officials overseeing the construction of Peterborough’s £30 million university say completion is insight.

Building work on ARU Peterborough, which sits on the Embankment off Bishop’s Road, began in December 2020.

Now university chiefs have released a number of new images that show the building is nearing completion.

A spokesperson said: “We are on course to complete building work as planned by July when the developers will hand over the building to the university.”

There will be 2,000 students at opening with that figure rising to 5,000 by 2025 and 12,500 by 2030.

It is expected to create 170 university jobs plus 300 supply chain jobs over the first five years.

The second phase of the university, a research and development centre that will be anchored by 3D printing experts Photocentric, is expected to be completed later in the year.

