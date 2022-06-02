Peterborough’s town crier Pearl, 83, gets Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations underway in the city

Peterborough town crier Pearl Capewell

Peterborough’s town crier, 83-year-old Pearl Capewell, officially got celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee underway in the city on Thursday afternoon (June 2).

Pearl has been Peterborough’s town crier for 35 years, and announced the start of extended bank holiday celebrations, running from June 2 to June 5, at the Guildhall, in Cathedral Square.

It was part of the national proclamation – where over 200 town criers across the country and Commonwealth announced the start of celebrations.

"Today in our nation and throughout the Commonwealth we are celebrating our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” Pearl’s proclamation began.

“Elizabeth, the second of that name, our most beloved sovereign and head of the Commonwealth for 70 years. How apt that this should be the platinum anniversary of her accession.

"Platinum, that most noble of metals, more precious than gold. And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK overseas territories – and in all the capital cities of the Commonwealth.

"Let it be known that in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth.

"God save the queen.”

She said although the proclamation was “longer than usual” she “enjoyed being part of the celebrations” and hopes to “keep he tradition alive for future generations.”