Peterborough communities are coming together this week to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties will be held in neighbourhoods across the city over the four day weekend to mark the special occasion.

In the build-up to the weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, communities wanting to hold street parties sought permission from Peterborough City Council to close their road to traffic.

The parties are designed for residents living in and around the streets taking part to come together and celebrate by invitation only – it’s not an invitation to the wider public.

It’s important to note that, in some cases, the entire road will not be closed – only part of it where neighbours have applied for a small section of road to be shut for a get together.

We’ve included 25 streets where residents are throwing special jubilee bashes below – including timings of road closures and the dates.

1. Peterborough Jubilee Street Parties Five Arches is hosting a party on Thursday, 2 June between 12noon and 6pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Jubilee Street Parties A party will take place at Lea Gardens on Friday, June 3 between 2pm and 7pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Jubilee Street Parties There will be a party at Fletton Avenue on Friday, 3 June between 9am and 6pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Jubilee Street Parties Residents in Topham Crescent will hold a party on Saturday, 4 June between 2pm and 8pm Photo: Google Photo Sales