Peterborough's The Ploughman pub conversion plans resubmitted after previous refusal
Gujjar Investments Ltd previously applied to Peterborough City Council for permission to transform The Ploughman pub building at the Werrington District Centre, but the application was refused in April.
This was due to the applicant not being able to justify the loss of a community facility as well as noise and parking concerns.
However, a fresh application was submitted on July 24 which claimed to rectify the issues.
The new plans still propose the subdivision of the vacant building into four commercial units, with a sports bar and three retail units as suggested previously.
An existing manager's flat at first floor would be retained and occupied by the manager of the new sports bar.
The fresh application states: "Whilst it is acknowledged that the proposed sports bar would be smaller than the existing, albeit vacant public house, there is no commercial prospect of the site being redeveloped for public house use or of a similar sized or larger public house being located elsewhere."
It adds: "Neighbour amenity would be unaffected and the proposal would result in significant employment generation with commercial uses that would enhance the range of services and facilities available to local residents.
"There is no prospect of the future use of the property as a whole being as a public house and it has been demonstrated that there are a number of existing public houses within the immediate area.
"It would be unviable to provide an alternative facility elsewhere given the economic reality of the public house sector."
In terms of parking concerns, the applicant claimed that they have legal parking rights over the Tesco car park, consistent with the previous arrangement when The Ploughman was in use.
The Ploughman pub closed in early 2024 following a legal battle with previous owners of the building Melbourne Leisure Holdings.
Peterborough City Council planners refused the last plans for the site on April 23.
At the time, Werrington ward councillor John Fox said: “If they want to improve the pub then reinstate it as a pub."
Planners will make a decision on the latest proposal at a later date.
