News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough's The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente celebrates expansion of own mentoring business

Launch of new venture
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 4th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner has officially opened his new look offices in the city.​

Entrepreneur Joseph Valente has just moved into a larger suite of offices in Peterborough as his mentoring business Trade Mastermind continues to grow and and as he supports the launch of a new business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff gathered to celebrate as operations manager Chris Ruggiero cut the ribbon to declare open the new offices at the Brightfield Business Hub in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, watched by Mr Valente with his son Joseph.

Most Popular
Chris Ruggiero and Joseph Valente with his son Joseph at the opening of the new TM Mastermind business at the Brightfield Business HubChris Ruggiero and Joseph Valente with his son Joseph at the opening of the new TM Mastermind business at the Brightfield Business Hub
Chris Ruggiero and Joseph Valente with his son Joseph at the opening of the new TM Mastermind business at the Brightfield Business Hub

The extra 10 000 square feet of space will provide two conference rooms capable of holding 100 people each plus additional offices.

Mr Valente’s Trade Mastermind and Coaching Academy was launched in 2020 to help sole traders and small businesses in the construction sector to achieve fast and remarkable growth and fast.

And now he has just launched the Valente Business Academy, which is aimed at for all entrepreneurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Valente, who won the BBC Apprentice title in 2015 and built his own plumbing business ImpraGas, based in Yaxley, into a £10 million turnover operation employing 150 staff, said: “My expertise is not only starting businesses but growing them in the right way.”

Related topics:PeterboroughBBC