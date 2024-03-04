Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner has officially opened his new look offices in the city.​

Entrepreneur Joseph Valente has just moved into a larger suite of offices in Peterborough as his mentoring business Trade Mastermind continues to grow and and as he supports the launch of a new business.

Staff gathered to celebrate as operations manager Chris Ruggiero cut the ribbon to declare open the new offices at the Brightfield Business Hub in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, watched by Mr Valente with his son Joseph.

Chris Ruggiero and Joseph Valente with his son Joseph at the opening of the new TM Mastermind business at the Brightfield Business Hub

The extra 10 000 square feet of space will provide two conference rooms capable of holding 100 people each plus additional offices.

Mr Valente’s Trade Mastermind and Coaching Academy was launched in 2020 to help sole traders and small businesses in the construction sector to achieve fast and remarkable growth and fast.

And now he has just launched the Valente Business Academy, which is aimed at for all entrepreneurs.

